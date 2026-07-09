7-Year-Old Delhi Boy Goes Out To Play, Dies After Drowning In Waterlogged Plot

New Delhi: A seven-year-old boy who had stepped out of his house to play with his five-year-old brother died after drowning in a waterlogged plot of land in Samaypur Badli area of Delhi. The vacant plot of land was filled with water after heavy rainfall in the national capital.

When the child did not return home, his family launched a search operation, which ended in a heartbreak as the kid was found lying in the waterlogged plot. The child was rushed to Burari Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Police at Samaypur Badli have initiated proceedings under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and handed over the body to the family after compelting the legal formalities.

3-Year-Old Drowns In Waterlogged Road

A similar incident was reported in Ghaziabad where a three-year-old girl drowned after slipping and falling into rainwater accumulated on the road outside her house.