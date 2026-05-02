7-Year-Old Ishank Singh Swims from Sri Lanka to India Across Palk Strait in 9 Hours 50 Minutes, Sets World Record

New Delhi: In a feat that would test even seasoned athletes, a seven-year-old from Ranchi has done what very few swimmers in the world attempt-cross one of South Asia’s toughest open-water routes. Ishank Singh has become the youngest swimmer to cross the Palk Strait, completing the 29-kilometre stretch between Sri Lanka and India in just under 10 hours.

The Class 3 student from Ranchi began his swim before sunrise at Talaimannar in Sri Lanka around 4 am. Battling waves, shifting currents and long hours in open sea, he reached Arichalmunai near Dhanushkodi at 1:50 pm, clocking an impressive time of 9 hours and 50 minutes.

The crossing is widely considered one of the most demanding in the region. The narrow strip of water between India and Sri Lanka may look manageable on a map, but in reality it is unpredictable. Strong tides, jellyfish, sudden weather changes and fatigue make it a serious endurance challenge. For a child to complete it—and at record pace—has caught the attention of the sporting community.

Ishank’s effort has now been recognised by the Universal Records Forum, which has named him the “Youngest and Fastest Palk Strait Swimmer.” He breaks the earlier record set by Jay Jashwanth, who completed the crossing at the age of 10 in 2019 in over 10 hours.

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Back home, the achievement has sparked pride. Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren praised the young swimmer, calling his journey a powerful example of discipline and focus at a very early age. His school, Jawahar Vidya Mandir (DAV Shyamali), has also celebrated the milestone, describing it as a moment that puts both the institution and the state on the national map.

Behind this success lies months of preparation. Ishank trained rigorously at Dhurwa Dam in Ranchi, spending four to five hours in the water daily. His coaches, Aman Kumar Jaiswal and Bajrang Kumar, focused on building stamina, breathing control and mental toughness—key requirements for long-distance swimming. Open-water training is very different from pool practice, and preparing a child for such conditions requires careful planning and constant supervision.

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For safety, the swim was closely monitored. Reports indicate that the Sri Lankan Navy escorted him during the initial phase, with the Indian Coast Guard taking over as he approached Indian waters. Such coordination is standard for long-distance sea swims, especially across international maritime zones.

The Palk Strait itself is not just a sporting challenge; it is geographically significant. It separates Tamil Nadu from Sri Lanka’s northern coast and connects the Bay of Bengal with the Gulf of Mannar. Over the years, it has become a benchmark for endurance swimmers, with only a handful attempting it successfully.

What makes Ishank’s story stand out is not just the record, but his age. At seven, most children are still learning basic swimming techniques. Completing a nearly 10-hour open-sea swim requires physical strength, but also patience and mental resilience qualities rarely seen at such a young age.