7-Year-Old Rehan’s Father Explains How He Lost His Life to Civic Apathy in Delhi! Authorities Sleep, Republic Reports at 3 AM

A seven-year-old boy, Rehan Ansari, lost his life after allegedly slipping into a drain while attempting to relieve himself near a rainwater-filled pit in Outer Delhi's Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar, exposing the grim civic conditions under which thousands continue to live. While authorities remained absent, Republic TV became the first and only channel to reach the exact spot at 3 AM, documenting the scene and speaking to the grieving family and residents.

At the spot, Republic TV found the bottle filled with water that Rehan had carried with him before the tragedy. The bottle remained placed on a wall adjacent to the location where the child had reportedly been sitting moments before he slipped. The area was littered with stagnant water, open drains and deep pits, highlighting what locals describe as years of neglect.

'He Slipped While Sitting There And Fell Into The Drain'

In an exclusive conversation with Republic TV, Rehan's father, Jainul Ansari, described the sequence of events that led to his son's death.

"It was raining. He had gone to relieve himself carrying water in a container. He was sitting there when he slipped and fell into the drain," Jainul said.

Advertisement

Asked whether Rehan regularly used the same location, the father replied, "Everyone goes there, sir. Come here in the morning and see how many people use these places as toilets. Because of the water, my child's foot slipped. He fell into the pit and then into the drain."

Pointing towards the hazardous surroundings, he added, "These pits have been here for years in the transport nagar area. There are many such drains and pits. We have protested and done everything possible, but no government does anything."

Advertisement

'Public Toilets Are Dirty Or Charge Money'

In another exclusive interaction with Republic TV, Rehan's friend Sumit said the seven-year-old had gone to the spot with his cousin brother.

"When we go to public toilets, they are filled with water. The clean ones charge Rs 5 every time. Rehan had come here to relieve himself when he fell into the pit," Sumit said.

When shown the bottle captured by Republic TV's camera, he confirmed, "Yes, that is the same bottle Rehan had brought with him."

Residents alleged that hazardous pits and open drains have remained unattended in the area for nearly three decades. One local told Republic TV, "These plots have been like this since our childhood. Leaders come here seeking votes, but after elections nobody returns." Residents claimed inadequate sanitation facilities continue to force many families to defecate in the open.