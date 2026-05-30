8 Deaths In 2 Months: MP High Court Seeks Answers On Kanha National Park Tiger Fatalities

New Delhi: The Madhya Pradesh High Court has ordered the state government and the forest department to submit a comprehensive report regarding the deaths of eight tigers at Kanha National Park within the last two months, mandating that officials detail both the preventive strategies and medical interventions implemented in response to these fatalities.

A division bench of vacation judges, comprising Vivek Jain and Ajay Kumar Nirankari, has ordered the state government and the forest department to submit their response within two weeks, as per news reports.

The court order said, “The respondents (the state government, forest department and park management) shall come out with specific averments regarding the preventive and curative measures taken in the matter of tiger deaths in Kanha National Park, along with their reply, which shall be filed within two weeks,” said the court order.

PIL filed by wildlife enthusiast

The court’s directive follows a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by Mumbai-based advocate and wildlife enthusiast Subit Chakraborty, who expressed grave concern over the recent tiger fatalities and their suspected connection to the Canine Distemper Virus (CDV).

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The petitioner has requested that the court compel authorities to produce all documentation related to surveillance, veterinary assessments, and standard protocols implemented following the deaths of tigress T-141 and her cubs, tigress T-122, and tigers "Digdola" and T-220 between March and May 2026.

Requests comprehensive details

Chakraborty has further called on officials to disclose the current status of implementing the National Tiger Conservation Authority’s (NTCA) CDV advisories within the Kanha Tiger Reserve and its surrounding buffer zones.

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