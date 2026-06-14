8 Devotees Dead In Solapur After Jeep Falls Into Well, PM Modi And CM Fadnavis Announce Compensation

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the PM's National Relief Fund to the families of victims who lost their lives in the Solapur accident. He also announced Rs 50,000 as financial compensation for the injured.

An accident occurred in the Tandulwadi village of Malshiras taluka, in Maharashtra's Solapur, when a jeep fell into a well, killing eight individuals.

In an X post, PM Modi expressed deep condolences to the families of the deceased and prayed for the recovery of the injured.

"Deeply saddened by the loss of lives in Solapur Rural, Maharashtra, due to a tragic mishap. My thoughts are with the bereaved families in this hour of grief. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000," PMO said.

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The deceased have been identified as Indubai Dashrath Bavche, Pooja Amol Satore, Pooja Balaji Bavche, Ashwini Sandip Bavche, Sanskar Sandip Bavche, Sanskruti Sandip Bavche, Aarav Amol Satore, and Samarth Balaji Bavche.

According to the District Disaster Management Authority in Solapur, the accident resulted in the death of eight devotees. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that the seven devotees were successfully rescued.

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CM Fadnavis also expressed grief over the loss of lives.

In an X post, Fadnavis said, "The incident in Tandalwadi in Malshiras taluka of Solapur district, where some devotees lost their lives in an accident after a vehicle fell into a well on private farmland, is extremely tragic and heartbreaking. I pay my heartfelt tribute to them. We share in the grief of their families."

He further assured financial assistance of Rs 5 lakhs to the heirs of the deceased from the State government