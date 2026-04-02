8 Indians Dead, One Missing, Over 10 Million in Gulf Region Safe: MEA Reiterates Commitment to Citizens' Security

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Monday confirmed that eight Indian citizens have lost their lives and one remains missing in various incidents linked to the ongoing conflict in the West Asia/Gulf region, even as it reassured that the vast majority of approximately 10 million Indian nationals residing in the GCC countries are safe and secure.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated during a media briefing, "In the Gulf region, specifically the GCC countries, approximately 10 million Indian citizens reside. All of them are safe. Our embassies in all these countries remain in constant contact with them... Eight Indian citizens have been casualties in this conflict so far, and one remains reported as missing... Here at the Ministry of External Affairs, in coordination with our Ministry of Shipping and all our Indian embassies in the region, we are dedicated to safeguarding the security and interests of our citizens. We are closely monitoring all developments and activities related to the Gulf region, this ongoing conflict, and the Strait of Hormuz."

The government has been actively facilitating the return of Indian nationals caught in the turmoil. Jaiswal highlighted successful evacuations from Iran, noting, "Several of our Indian nationals, 204, to be precise, have been able to leave Iran for Azerbaijan through the land border, and from there, they will be coming back home. Several of them have returned, and others will be returning in the course of the next few days. We are thankful to the government of Azerbaijan for the support that they render for the exit of Indian nationals from Iran through the land border..."

India maintains a significant presence in UN peacekeeping operations in the region as well. Jaiswal said, "We have around 600 Indian troops who are serving in the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL). Our peacekeeping operations go back several decades. We are also the largest troop contributing country to the UN peacekeeping missions, and the contribution of our peacekeepers has been well noted and regarded, to global peace and security. We had also issued a statement, which you may have seen, condemning the recent attacks on UNIFIL in which several troops, unfortunately, lost their lives... Once again, we would like to emphasise that the invulnerability of UN missions must be ensured, and the safety and security of our peacekeepers must be ensured..."

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The MEA has been coordinating closely with Indian missions across the affected areas, the Ministry of Shipping, and international partners to monitor the situation, support affected families, and ensure safe passage for citizens, including through alternative land routes where air travel has been disrupted. The government continues to call for restraint, de-escalation, and a return to dialogue and diplomacy to resolve the conflict.

This update comes as India steps up efforts to repatriate nationals from the region amid heightened tensions involving strikes, attacks on shipping, and incidents impacting civilian and peacekeeping personnel. Families of the deceased and the missing are being assisted by Indian embassies.

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