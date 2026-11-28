8 Killed, 4 Injured As Overcrowded Car Plunges Into Gorge In Uttarakhand's Pauri; PM Modi Announces Aid
Eight people were killed and four injured after an Eeco vehicle plunged into a 300-metre gorge near Kalwari village in Uttarakhand's Pauri Garhwal. PM Modi announced ₹2 lakh compensation for the deceased's families, while CM Pushkar Singh Dhami ordered rescue measures and a statewide road safety campaign.
- India News
- 3 min read
Pauri Garhwal: At least eight people were killed and four others injured after an overcrowded Eeco vehicle plunged into a nearly 300-metre-deep gorge near Kalwari village in the Rikhnikhal area of Uttarakhand's Pauri Garhwal district on Saturday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the tragedy and announced financial assistance for the families of the deceased and those injured.
The accident occurred when the Eeco vehicle, bearing registration number UK 15 TA 2152 and carrying 12 passengers, reportedly went out of control and fell into the gorge. Eight people, including the driver, lost their lives, while four others sustained injuries. The deceased and injured are reportedly residents of Bhangalwar village.
According to preliminary reports, the women travelling in the vehicle were associated with self-help groups (SHGs) and were returning after submitting application forms for the Didi-Bhuli scheme in Rikhnikhal. The vehicle was reportedly carrying more passengers than its permitted capacity.
Following the accident, local residents, police personnel and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams rushed to the spot and launched rescue operations. The injured were pulled out of the gorge and shifted to the Primary Health Centre in Rikhnikhal for treatment. The district administration has also been directed to ensure that those critically injured are airlifted to higher medical facilities.
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PM Modi Announces Ex-Gratia For Victims' Families
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives in the accident. He announced an ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of kin of each deceased person.
The Prime Minister also announced financial assistance of ₹50,000 for each injured person.
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CM Dhami Orders Road Safety Campaign, Directs Probe
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also expressed condolences to the bereaved families and directed the district administration to expedite relief and rescue operations. He instructed officials to ensure proper medical treatment for the injured and arrange airlifting for those requiring specialised care.
Taking note of the accident, Dhami ordered a special statewide road safety campaign and called for coordinated action by the Transport Department, Police, district administrations and road construction agencies to prevent such incidents.
The Chief Minister directed officials to take strict action against overloading, overspeeding, drunk driving, mobile phone use while driving and other violations of traffic regulations. He also ordered regular inspections of vehicle fitness, passenger capacity and drivers' licences, particularly on hilly routes.
Further, Dhami instructed the concerned departments to conduct an in-depth analysis of previous road accidents, identify accident-prone black spots and implement corrective measures to improve safety infrastructure on mountain roads.
He also directed officials to fix departmental accountability and regularly review the implementation of road safety measures, making it clear that negligence in preventing road accidents would not be tolerated.
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