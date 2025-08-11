7 Killed, Over 20 Injured After Tempo Carrying Pilgrims Falls Down Slope In Pune, PM Modi Announces Compensation

Pune, Maharashtra: Seven people were killed and over 20 others injured in Papalwadi village, Pune, after a tempo carrying women devotees to the Kundeshwar Shiva temple fell 25–30 feet down a slope.

According to reports, the driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it to veer off the road.

Locals reported that the vehicle rolled multiple times. Some passengers died at the scene, while others were taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Local residents and authorities quickly responded to rescue the injured. Police arrived at the scene upon receiving the information.

The injured are receiving treatment at a hospital in Khed.

The deceased have been identified as Sanjeevani Kailas Darekar, Baidabai Nyayneshwar Darekar, Shakuntala Tanaji Chorghe, Shobha Dnyaneshwar Papal, Suman Kaluram Papal, Sharda Ramdas Chorge, Manda Kanif Darekar, and Mirabai Sambhaji Chorge.

An investigation has been launched to determine the exact cause of the tragedy.

PM Modi Expresses Grief, Announces Compensation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the loss of lives and announced an ex gratia payment of Rs. 2 lakh for the next of kin of each deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

The prime minister's office shared this decision in a post on X.

"Saddened by the loss of lives due to an accident in Pune, Maharashtra. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in this mishap. May the injured recover soon," the PMO India wrote in its post.

"An ex gratia payment of Rs. 2 lakh from the PMNRF will be given to the next of kin of each deceased, and Rs. 50,000 will be provided to the injured," the post added.

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Condoles Deaths, Announces Compensation

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also expressed grief over the death of seven people.

"A tragic incident occurred under the Pimpri Chinchwad Police Commissionerate at Kundeshwar, where a pickup vehicle carrying devotees visiting for Shravan Monday darshan met with an accident, resulting in the death of 7 people. This event is deeply saddening. I offer my heartfelt tributes to them. We share in the grief of their families. Our condolences are with them in this difficult time," Devendra Fadnavis wrote on 'X'.

The Maharashtra CM informed that the state government will provide financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh to the families of the victims and stated that more than 20 people were injured in the accident, who have been admitted to various hospitals.