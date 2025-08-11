'Malicious Intent': PIB Busts Claims of Indian Soldiers Apprehended by Pak Forces and Released After 'Pakistan Zindabad' Slogans

New Delhi: The Press Information Bureau (PIB) has debunked claims made by some social media accounts alleging that Indian soldiers were apprehended by Pakistani border security forces and released only after chanting slogans in praise of Pakistan and the Pakistani army.

In a post on X, PIB Fact Check stated, "Some pro-Pakistan social media accounts are sharing a video that claims Pakistan border security forces apprehended a few Indian soldiers and released them after each shouted 'Pakistan Zindabad.' This claim is #fake!"

For reference, the PIB also shared a post by a social media account named Hawk's Eye, which had shared the video, claiming, "Pakistani border security forces apprehended a few Indian soldiers and only released them after each shouted 'Pakistan Zindabad' and 'Pak Fouj Zindabad.' Yet another moment of humiliation for India."

Clarifying the situation, the PIB stated that the video in question is over three years old and is now being circulated by Pakistani social media accounts with the intention of maligning India.

"This is an old video from June 2022 of Indian Army personnel encountering Pakistani civilians along the border during a routine patrol. The sloganeering heard in the video is by Pakistani civilians, not Indian soldiers. The video is being deliberately circulated by Pakistani accounts with malicious intent," the PIB stated in its post on X.

"No Indian soldier was apprehended by the Pakistani army," the PIB further confirmed.

The government agency also tagged the Headquarters of Integrated Defence Staff and the Additional Directorate General of Public Information, IHQ of MoD (Army), in its post.