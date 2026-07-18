8 Killed, Several Injured As Explosion Rocks Illegal Firecracker Factory In Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad: As many as eight people were killed and fifteen others were injured after an explosion took place at a firecracker factory operating illegally in Ahmedabad's Vastral area, Gujarat.

The Ahmedabad Fire Department rushed emergency services to the spot to control the blaze.

JCP (Crime) Jaypalsinh Rathod said that the rescue operation is currently underway, and the police are present at the hospital, where the injured people have been taken. “The top priority is ensuring that everyone injured here receives full medical treatment,” he added.

An FIR is being registered at the Tamol police station, invoking Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Explosives Act. The accused include Mehul Dodia, who operated the factory, along with 3-4 other people. Police expect to apprehend all the accused soon.

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PM Modi Condoles Death, Announces Ex-Gratia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the loss of life due to the accident at the firecracker factory. In a post on X, the PM wrote, “My thoughts are with the bereaved families in this hour of grief. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured.”

He also assured that the local administration is providing all possible assistance to affected people. Further, he announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF for the next of kin of each deceased. An aid of Rs. 50,000 will be given to those injured.