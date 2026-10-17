8 Killed as Mini-Bus Overturns and Falls Into Drain on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Rajasthan's Kota

New Delhi: Eight people were killed and several others injured after a bus overturned on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Rajasthan’s Kota district on Saturday, October 17.

According to Kota District Collector Peeyush Samariya, the death toll in the accident rose to eight. Earlier, Station House Officer Nand Singh had said that four passengers were killed and more than six injured people were hospitalised following the incident.

The injured passengers were taken to hospital for treatment. Further details about their condition and the circumstances that led to the bus overturning were awaited.

The accident took place on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Kota, Rajasthan. Authorities have reported an increase in the death toll as further information emerged following the incident.

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More details about the identities of the deceased, the number of passengers travelling on the bus and the exact cause of the accident were awaited.