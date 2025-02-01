8 Maoists Killed In Encounter As Security Forces Launch Counterinsurgency Push In Bijapur

Bijapur: At least eight Maoists were killed after a major encounter broke out between the security forces and a group of Maoists in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur. The gun battle between security forces and Maoists erupted in the Gangalur area located in Bijapur district on Saturday morning. Notably, Gangalur is a Maoist-hit area, where a joint operation by the District Reserve Guard (DRG), Special Task Force (STF), and battalions of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), including the elite Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA), was being carried out.

A senior police official of the Chhattisgarh police confirmed the incident saying that the encounter began at 8.30 am, and the operation is still ongoing. The Inspector General of Police (IGP) for Bastar Range, Sundarraj P confirmed the development.