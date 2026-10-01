8 Pune Students On School Picnic Drown At Diveagar Beach In Maharashtra's Raigad

Raigad: In Maharashtra's Raigad, a major tragedy has been reported, where a school picnic turned fatal on the coastline. According to reports, 8 students from Pune lost their lives after drowning at Diveagar beach in Raigad. The police have confirmed that all the bodies have been retrieved from the water.

The victims were part of a larger group that had travelled for a recreational outing, and the incident has cast a pall of gloom over their hometown.

According to information shared by the police, the students had arrived in Diveagar from Alandi in Pune. They had gone to the beach as part of a school picnic programme. The group entered the sea for swimming, during which they were swept away. The officials stated that they drowned while swimming in the sea, pointing to the strong currents at the beach.

Following the accident, a relief and rescue operation was launched at the scene by local police and administrative teams, who rushed to the spot and initiated search efforts along the shoreline.

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The operation, which continued for several hours, concluded with the recovery of all 8 bodies. The police said all the bodies have been recovered and have been taken for further formalities.

Further details regarding the incident are awaited.