8 Wagons Of Freight Train Derailed Between Lahabon And Simultala Stations In Asansol Division, Restoration Work Underway

Hajipur: Eight wagons of a goods train derailed between Lahaban and Simultala stations under the Asansol Division of Eastern Railway late Friday night, disrupting train operations on both Up and Down lines, according to the Chief Public Relations Officer of East Central Railway.

According to the Railways, the incident occurred at around 11:25 pm on December 27 at kilometre 344/05. Following the derailment, train operations on both the up and down lines were disrupted.

Upon receiving the information, Accident Relief Trains (ARTs) from Asansol, Madhupur, and Jhajha were immediately dispatched to the site to carry out restoration work.

Restoration work is underway on a war footing, according to the Chief Public Relations Officer of East Central Railway.

Further details are awaited.