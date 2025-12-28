‘I Am Indian’: Last Words Of Tripura Student Killed For Objecting To Racial Slurs In Dehradun

New Delhi: A regular run to a grocery store took a fatal turn in Uttarakhand's Dehradun when a 24-year-old Tripura student- Anjel Chakma- died after confronting a group of men hurling racial slurs at him and his younger brother Michael.

As per reports, the victim was stabbed during a racist attack and he passed away in hospital on Friday after battling for life for more than 14 days.

The shocking scene unfolded when Anjel landed in a violent confrontation on December 9 in the Selaqui area during a market visit.

Allegedly, a group of men in Dehradun stopped the victim and his brother- Michael- and taunted and hurled racial slurs at them. In addition, the witnesses to the crime stated the men also referred to the brothers as "Chinese."

Anjel Protested

Following the racial slurs, Anjel, at first calmly stood to his ground. However, the assertion of identity and dignity was met with knives.

Anjel, challenging the abuse reportedly said, "We are not Chinese. We are Indians. What certificate should we show to prove that?" following which the situation escalated and the men allegedly began to launch an attack on the brothers while continuing to abuse them.

After the attack, Anjel sustained serious injuries to his neck and spine and was rushed to the hospital for treatment. Meanwhile, his brother Michael also remained serious.

Shocked by the violence, Anjel's close friend after his death said, “He was calm and friendly. None of us can believe this happened," as per reports.

Anjel's Body flown

Following the death of the victim, Anjel's body was flown to Agartala on Saturday where the locals erupted in anger. A case had also been lodged on December 12 following a complaint by Michael Chakma.

Out of 6, five accused- including two juveniles- have been arrested on December 14 and the main accused Yagya Awasthi, is believed to have fled to Nepal and cops have sent teams to trace him and announced a reward of Rs 25,000.

Student groups in the northeast have begun protests, demanding a national law against racial hate crimes.

Manik Saha speaks to Uttarakhand CM

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Saturday spoke with Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami regarding the tragic death of a student who was brutally assaulted by a group of miscreants in Dehradun on December 9.