80+ Flights Cancelled Across India Amid Escalating Middle East Conflict

New Delhi: India’s aviation sector continues to face major disruptions as airspace closures over parts of the Middle East have led to widespread flight cancellations across key airports, including Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai and Goa.

Airlines have suspended or cancelled several international services, particularly those operating to and from Gulf destinations, citing safety concerns amid the ongoing conflict.

24 Flights Cancelled at Bengaluru’s Kempegowda Airport

At Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru, a total of 24 flights were cancelled on Sunday.

Airport authorities confirmed that nine departing flights and 15 arriving flights were cancelled. Services to and from Abu Dhabi, Jeddah, Doha, Dubai and Manama were among those affected.

Airlines including Air India, Emirates, IndiGo and Qatar Airways cancelled services on these routes. Passengers have been offered options to reschedule their tickets or obtain full refunds.

Airport authorities have urged travellers not to come to the airport without confirming their flight status, as updates are being shared through social media platforms and airport help desks.

Goa and Chennai Issue Advisories

Goa International Airport issued a passenger advisory confirming the cancellation of flights GF0284 and GF0285 on March 3.

Chennai International Airport also informed passengers of flight cancellations due to airspace closures and advised travellers to check with their respective airlines before travel.

44 Flights Cancelled in Hyderabad

Hyderabad airport reported 44 flight cancellations, including 22 departures and 22 arrivals.

Passengers have been advised to stay in touch with their respective airlines for the latest updates.

Airlines Issue Travel Advisories

Akasa Air announced a temporary suspension of services to key Middle East destinations.

In a post on X, the airline said, “Due to the ongoing situation in the Middle East, all Akasa Air flights to and from Abu Dhabi, Doha, Jeddah, Kuwait and Riyadh have been suspended for March 03, 2026.”

It added that passengers travelling to or from these cities until March 07, 2026 can opt for a full refund or reschedule their travel at no additional cost.

“Our teams will continue to closely monitor the safety and security environment and proactively adjust our operations as required,” the airline said, adding that the next travel update would be shared later in the day.

IndiGo Extends Flight Suspension

IndiGo also extended its temporary suspension of select international flights operating through parts of Middle Eastern airspace.

In its advisory, the airline said,“We have continued to meticulously evaluate the evolving regional developments and their potential impact on flight operations. After reviewing the latest operational inputs, we are taking the course that we believe is most responsible at this time, purely in the interest of safety.”

The airline said passengers impacted by cancellations would receive timely notifications and could reschedule at no additional cost or opt for a full refund until March 7, 2026.

Air India Suspends Services to Middle East

Air India suspended all flights to and from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Israel and Qatar until 11:59 pm IST on March 2, 2026.

The suspension also affected select Europe-bound services connected through Middle Eastern airspace, including routes such as Amritsar-Birmingham, Delhi-Zurich, Delhi-Copenhagen and Birmingham-Delhi.

“In view of the continuing situation in the Middle East, Air India has extended the suspension of services,” the airline said in a statement.

Air India Express also cancelled several flights on March 2 and advised passengers to contact the airline before proceeding to the airport.

Civil Aviation Ministry Activates Control Room

The Civil Aviation Ministry said its Passenger Assistance Control Room is actively addressing grievances and queries from air travellers.

In a social media post, the ministry said it has resolved 411 passenger grievances during the ongoing situation in coordination with airlines and airport operators.

It added that concerns received through social media, the AirSewa portal and dedicated helplines are being closely monitored.

Passengers can seek assistance through the AirSewa portal, official social media platforms or by contacting helpline numbers 011-24604283 and 011-24632987.