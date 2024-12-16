Published 08:16 IST, December 16th 2024
800 Million Indians Rely on Free Ration: Narayana Murthy Bats for 70-Hour Workfree to Tackle Poverty
Murthy highlighted that India’s growth depends on its ability to overcome widespread poverty
- India News
- 2 min read
Kolkata: Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy has once again defended his call for a 70-hour workweek, saying India’s youth must step up and work harder to lift the country out of poverty. Speaking at an event in Kolkata, he pointed out that 800 million people in India still depend on free rations. Murthy urged the younger generation to take responsibility and embrace hard work to help the nation compete globally
Hard Work is the Only Way
Murthy highlighted that India’s growth depends on its ability to overcome widespread poverty. "In our country, 800 million people depend on free rations. If we are not ready to work hard, who will?" he asked. He emphasized that long working hours are essential to create jobs, boost incomes, and achieve sustainable development.
He also recalled how, at Infosys, they always compared themselves with the best global companies. "We Indians still have a lot of catching up to do," he said, adding that dedication and discipline are key to India’s transformation.
Jobs Can Eradicate Poverty
Murthy stressed that creating jobs is the most effective way to fight poverty. "When people have jobs, they earn disposable incomes, which leads to growth. Entrepreneurs play a big role in this by creating jobs, wealth, and taxes. The government’s role in entrepreneurship is minimal," he said.
He urged young Indians to take responsibility for building a prosperous future and not shy away from the effort needed.
From Leftism to Capitalism
Reflecting on his own journey, Murthy shared that he once supported Leftist ideologies during Jawaharlal Nehru’s era. However, over time, he embraced capitalism, which he believes is necessary for economic progress.
He explained his belief in "compassionate capitalism," which blends the efficiency of capitalism with the values of socialism and liberalism to benefit society.
Youth Must Step Up
Murthy’s suggestion of a 70-hour workweek has sparked debates in the past, but he remains firm. He said India’s youth must recognize their role in driving the country’s growth. "We cannot sit back and expect someone else to solve our problems. Hard work is the only way forward," he said.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 08:16 IST, December 16th 2024