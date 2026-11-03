9, Including 3 Women Arrested For Attacking BSF Personnel In Tripura, Snatching Service Weapon

New Delhi: At least nine people, including three women, have been arrested after a group of villagers allegedly attacked Border Security Force (BSF) personnel during an anti-smuggling operation in Tripura's Sepahijala district. The incident, which took place near the India-Bangladesh border on Monday, left several BSF personnel injured and a service weapon was allegedly snatched during the assault.

The clash took place in the Ashabari area of Boxanagar, near the Ashabari Border Outpost (BOP), under the jurisdiction of the 49th Battalion of the BSF. According to reports, the confrontation began after BSF personnel attempted to apprehend individuals suspected of involvement in cross-border smuggling activities.

The situation reportedly escalated following the detention of a local resident, identified as Hefzur Rahman, on suspicion of smuggling. He was allegedly assaulted by a BSF jawan during the operation, triggering anger among residents.

Following the incident, villagers reportedly blocked the Boxanagar-Rahimpur road, disrupting movement in the area. When a team of BSF personnel, including Assistant Commandant Rohit Kumar, reached the location, they were allegedly surrounded and attacked by an agitated crowd.

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The attackers were reportedly armed with bamboo sticks, iron rods, stones and other sharp objects. The mob also allegedly vandalised the BSF vehicle, smashing its windshield and assaulting the personnel.

At least three BSF personnel were injured, while some reports put the number of injured personnel at four. Assistant Commandant Rohit Kumar was among those injured. Visuals of the incident circulating on social media reportedly showed the crowd attacking the BSF team and cornering the officer.

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During the assault, the attackers allegedly attempted to snatch weapons from the security personnel. A service weapon belonging to a BSF constable was reportedly snatched during the confrontation but was subsequently recovered.

The injured personnel were initially taken to the Boxanagar Primary Health Centre for medical attention. BSF personnel from a nearby area also reached the spot to assist their colleagues.

Nine Arrested, Case Registered Against 19

Tripura Police arrested several people in connection with the attack. While initial reports put the number of arrests at six and eight, subsequent reports said nine people, including three women, had been arrested.

Police have registered a case against 19 people in connection with the incident. An FIR was lodged at Kalamchoura Police Station following a complaint by the BSF. The charges reportedly include attempt to murder, theft of a weapon and obstructing public servants from performing their duties.

Police teams from Bishalgarh and Kalamchoura were involved in the operation to identify and apprehend those allegedly involved in the assault. Authorities have indicated that further action will be taken against the remaining accused.

Manik Saha Condemns Attack On BSF Personnel

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha strongly condemned the attack and directed the police to take strict action against those responsible.

In a statement on social media, Saha described the assault on BSF personnel at Ashabari as unacceptable and said violence against security forces would not be tolerated.

He said the authorities concerned had been instructed to take swift and stringent action and ensure that those involved were brought to justice.

The Chief Minister also stressed that security personnel deployed along the international border deserve respect and protection while carrying out their duties.