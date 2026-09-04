CCTV Captures Last-Minute Rescue Of 9 Newborns After Fire Breaks Out In Maharashtra’s Asian Hospital’s PICU

Maharashtra: A major fire broke out at Asian Hospital in the Akashwani area of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in the early hours of Friday, triggering mass panic as dozens of patients, including nine infants, were urgently evacuated and transferred to alternative medical facilities.

The incident occurred around 2:30 AM when thick smoke began spreading rapidly through parts of the medical facility.

At the time of the blaze, approximately 58 patients were undergoing treatment at the hospital, including critical patients in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and nine newborns admitted to the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU).

Panic ensued as dark smoke engulfed corridors, prompting on-duty doctors, nurses, and security personnel to raise an immediate alarm and launch emergency rescue operations.

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Demonstrating commendable presence of mind, hospital staff quickly carried the infants out of the PICU and assisted bedridden patients toward safe exit routes before emergency pathways were overwhelmed by smoke.

The local fire brigade rushed three fire tenders to the spot, while police personnel cordoned off the area to manage gathered crowds and clear roads for emergency vehicles.

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In a swift, coordinated response, 15 to 20 ambulances arrived at the scene to transport evacuated patients.

All nine infants were safely shifted under medical supervision to the Government Medical College and Hospital (Ghati Hospital) and select private healthcare centres in the city.

Other adult patients requiring continuous care were shifted to various nearby hospitals. Thanks to the rapid action of hospital staff, emergency services, and ambulance crews, all 58 patients were safely rescued with zero casualties or injuries reported.

Firefighters brought the flames under control shortly after arriving. Preliminary findings suggest that an electrical short circuit, believed to have originated in the hospital's storeroom area, triggered the fire.

Municipal authorities and police have ordered an inquiry to inspect the facility's fire safety mechanisms and determine the exact cause.

The narrow escape comes amid heightened scrutiny regarding safety protocols in healthcare facilities across Maharashtra, following a deadly hospital fire in Amravati days earlier.