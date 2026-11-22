9 Pilgrims, Including Children, Killed, 6 Injured as Cruiser Rams Stationary Truck on Kota-Udaipur Highway
Nine members of the family, including children, lost their lives in the high-impact crash, while six others sustained serious injuries.
- India News
- 1 min read
Kota: A pilgrimage turned into an unimaginable tragedy early Sunday morning when a cruiser carrying devotees returning from the revered Khatu Shyamji temple collided with a stationary truck on the Kota-Udaipur highway. Nine members of the family, including children, lost their lives in the high-impact crash, while six others sustained serious injuries.
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