'Ridiculous, Unacceptable': Support Pours In For Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri After Trolls Target His Family

Support has poured in for Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, who became the target of brutal online trolling, including personal attacks against his daughter, following the announcement of the ceasefire deal between India and Pakistan.

Misri faced criticism for his remarks emphasizing India's commitment to the ceasefire agreement amid misadventures by Pakistan. Many social media users expressed frustration, arguing that India was not responding firmly enough to Pakistan’s actions, despite India thwarting all attempts of Pakistan to cause any harm to its territory.

In response to the backlash, several civil servants' associations have come forward to express solidarity with Misri.

Calling the attacks "unwarranted," the IAS Association stated on its official X (formerly Twitter) handle, "The IAS Association stands in solidarity with Shri Vikram Misri, Foreign Secretary, and his family. Unwarranted personal attacks on civil servants performing their duties with integrity are deeply regrettable. We reaffirm our commitment to uphold the dignity of public service."

The IPS Association also condemned the trolling, stating, "We unequivocally condemn the deplorable personal attacks against Foreign Secretary Shri Vikram Misri and his family. Such unwarranted assaults on civil servants committed to their duties are absolutely intolerable. We commend his unwavering service to the nation and reaffirm our resolute commitment to safeguarding the dignity of public service."

Urging the public to maintain respect and decorum, the Indian Railway Traffic Service (IRTS) Association posted on its X handle, "The IRTS Association strongly condemns unwarranted abuse and personal attacks against Foreign Secretary Shri Vikram Misri and his family. We urge everyone to maintain respect and decorum, acknowledging his dedicated service and significant contributions to the nation."

The Ministry of External Affairs is yet to issue an official statement on the matter.