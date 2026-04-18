'Sabse Jyada Porn Neta Dekhte Hai…Hamam Me Sab Nange Hai': WATCH Pappu Yadav's Explosive Speech In Parliament

New Delhi: Bihar MP Pappu Yadav sparked a controversy in the Parliament after claiming that politicians have the highest addiction of watching porn on Google. Yadav, who represents Bihar's Purnia constituency, made the controversial statement while discussing the Women’s Reservation and Delimitation Bill in the Lok Sabha.

‘Women Worshipped, Not Respected’

Pappu Yadav told the House that from the time of independence to this day, women have never been respected in this country. “Iss desh me mahilaao ka puja to hua, respect kabhi nahi hua,” he said in Hindi, naming several ill-practices like satipratha, vidwapratha, bhrun hathya (sex-selective abortion), dahej (dowry) and gharelu hinsa (domestic violence).

He claimed that people who talk about women's rights are the ones who have kept women's economic, social, financial and political freedom locked in their homes.

'Hamam Me Sab Nange Hai…'

Pappu Yadav added that the House will be shocked to know that 755 Members of Parliament (MPs) are accused of sexual exploitation and 155 MPs have chargesheets against them. “Sabse jayada Bharat me yadi kisi pe yon shoshan ka aarop hai toh pehla number pe hai neta, tab hai baba, tab hai padadhikari. (Most of the sexual harassment charges in India are against politicians, babas and officials.)”



Suggesting that everyone is at fault, Yadav quoted the proverb "Hamam me sab nange hai".

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He further said, “Sabse jayada google par porn dekhne ki pravati netaao ko hai (Politicians are most inclined to watch porn).”

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