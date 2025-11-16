9mm Pistol Cartridges, Strictly Forbidden For Civilians, Recovered From Delhi Red Fort Blast Site

New Delhi: In another shocking update in the Delhi Red Fort blast case, three 9mm caliber cartridges have been recovered from the explosion site. Police found two live cartridges and an empty shell at the scene, days after a terror attack near the Chandni Chowk market left 12 people dead and several others injured in the national capital.

Interestingly, the pistol used to fire the cartridges was not found at the scene and has not been located by the police yet.

According to sources, any pistol or any part of it was not found at the site.

A cartridge recovered from the Delhi blast site | Image: Republic

For the unversed, 9mm pistols are not permitted for civilians. These pistols are typically used only by the armed forces or the police or under special authorization. Police sources said that they checked the cartridges of their staff present at the scene and found none missing.

Advertisement

The police are now trying to determine how these cartridges ended up at the scene and whether they fell from the Hyundai i20 car in which the explosion took place.

A medical professional from Kashmir named Dr Umar Nabi was the man driving the car that exploded in one of the busiest areas of Delhi. Officials said Dr Umar had purchased the i20 car used in the blast just 11 days before the explosion. DNA samples collected from his family in Pulwama, Kashmir, were later matched with the remains recovered from the car.

Advertisement

Larger Terror Conspiracy

Intelligence agencies have revealed a larger terror conspiracy linked to the blast, that rocked the national capital on November 10. It is reported that the suspects behind the deadly explosion had allegedly planned to prepare around 32 old vehicles with explosives to carry out coordinated attacks across multiple locations. As per early investigations, Pakistan-based terrorist organisation Jaish-e-Mohammed is linked to the explosion.