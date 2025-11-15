New CCTV Footage Of Delhi Blast: Tremors Travelled 40 Feet Below Ground, Metro Station Rocked

New Delhi: Fresh CCTV footage in the Delhi Red Fort blast case has revealed chilling facts about the terror attack that shook the entire country and claimed the lives of 12 people. A newly-emerged CCTV footage confirmed that the blast shook the ground vehemently and the tremors travelled up to 40 feet below the ground. The video is from a food shop in the underground Red Fort metro station, above which the explosion took place in a car.

The CCTV footage showed the shopkeeper sitting calmly at his shop while customers and commuters stood nearby. Suddenly, the station started shaking, sending everyone in a brief state of shock. As the shopkeeper's sudden instincts kicked in, he jumped from his seat in surprise and fear. Commuters were also shocked by the sudden jolt and cluelessly tried to figure out what had happened. A woman was seen covering her ears with her hand. The food items kept at the shop were also seen shaking.

People in shock after tremors rock Red Fort Metro Station | Image: Republic

People were seen shouting in panic, unaware of what had caused the sudden jolt.

People running after tremors jolt Red Fort Metro Station | Image: Republic

Intelligence agencies on Thursday revealed a larger terror conspiracy linked to the blast, that rocked the national capital on November 10. It is reported that the suspects had allegedly planned to prepare around 32 old vehicles with explosives to carry out coordinated attacks across multiple locations. As per early investigations, Pakistan-based terrorist organisation Jaish-e-Mohammed is linked to the explosion.

Advertisement

Another FIR Filed

Delhi Police have registered one more FIR in the blast case under sections of conspiracy. Local police had earlier filed an FIR after the bombing. The fresh FIR has been filed by the Special Cell, the anti-terror unit of the Delhi Police.