Updated 15 November 2025 at 09:59 IST
New CCTV Footage Of Delhi Blast: Tremors Travelled 40 Feet Below Ground, Metro Station Rocked
A fresh CCTV footage of the Delhi Red Fort blast has revealed that the tremors of the explosion travelled 40 feet below the ground and rocked the Red Fort Metro Station. The video showed commuters running in panic and fear.
- India News
- 2 min read
Show Quick Read
New Delhi: Fresh CCTV footage in the Delhi Red Fort blast case has revealed chilling facts about the terror attack that shook the entire country and claimed the lives of 12 people. A newly-emerged CCTV footage confirmed that the blast shook the ground vehemently and the tremors travelled up to 40 feet below the ground. The video is from a food shop in the underground Red Fort metro station, above which the explosion took place in a car.
The CCTV footage showed the shopkeeper sitting calmly at his shop while customers and commuters stood nearby. Suddenly, the station started shaking, sending everyone in a brief state of shock. As the shopkeeper's sudden instincts kicked in, he jumped from his seat in surprise and fear. Commuters were also shocked by the sudden jolt and cluelessly tried to figure out what had happened. A woman was seen covering her ears with her hand. The food items kept at the shop were also seen shaking.
People were seen shouting in panic, unaware of what had caused the sudden jolt.
Intelligence agencies on Thursday revealed a larger terror conspiracy linked to the blast, that rocked the national capital on November 10. It is reported that the suspects had allegedly planned to prepare around 32 old vehicles with explosives to carry out coordinated attacks across multiple locations. As per early investigations, Pakistan-based terrorist organisation Jaish-e-Mohammed is linked to the explosion.
Advertisement
Another FIR Filed
Delhi Police have registered one more FIR in the blast case under sections of conspiracy. Local police had earlier filed an FIR after the bombing. The fresh FIR has been filed by the Special Cell, the anti-terror unit of the Delhi Police.
Advertisement
Get Current Updates on Bihar Election 2025 Result Live, India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.