A 53°C Death Trap: 2 Little Sisters Get Trapped In Car, Die as Vehicle Turns Into 'Heat Chamber' In Rajasthan | Heartbreaking Video Surfaces
In a tragic incident, two little sisters accidentally locked themselves inside a parked car while playing and died of suffocation as the vehicle turned into a heat chamber with temperature hitting record high in Alwar, Rajasthan.
- India News
- 2 min read
Alwar: In a tragic incident, two little sisters accidentally locked themselves inside a parked car while playing and died of suffocation as the vehicle turned into a heat chamber with temperature hitting record high in Alwar, Rajasthan.
The deceased kids have been identified as 5-year-old Lakshmi and 8-year-old Tina.
A heartbreaking CCTV footage showed the Lakshmi and Tina opening the door of the parked car while playing at Khudanpuri village. They peered inside and then got into the vehicle.
Thereafter, they got locked inside. As per reports, the temperature inside the car hit 53°C and the helpless children could do nothing to protect themselves.
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They eventually died of suffocation and also suffered burn injuries.
The incident took place after the girls' father left them at home and went to work. He returned home, only to find that his daughters were missing. Thereafter, a search operation was launched, that eventually led the family to the car in which the girls were found in an unconscious state.
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The girls were taken out of the vehicle, however, it was too late to save them since they had already died of suffocation.
As per reports, the innocent kids suffered in agony for as long as 30 minutes.
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