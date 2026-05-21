Armed Cadres Open Fire At Security Forces During Arrest Operation, 67 Weapons Seized

Imphal: Armed cadres opened fired upon security forces while an arrest operation was ongoing in Imphal following the recovery of 67 sophisticated weapons suspected to be looted from police armory.

Manipur Police had apprehended two active cadres of UNLF (P), Heishnam Thomas Singh of Mayang Imphal Kokchai and Arambam Tomtom Singh of Lamshang Heibongpokpi Mayai Leikai, along with one INSAS LMG, three INSAS LMG magazines and fourteen live rounds.

Police said that while the arrest process was going on, associates of the cadres opened fire at the security forces, resulting in a brief exchange of fire.

Two more cadres involved in firing upon security forces, namely Ningthoujam Rakesh Singh and Chingakham Mahesh Singh, were apprehended.

Advertisement

The arrested cadres admitted that they had come to sell the seized weapon on the instruction of self-styled Lance Corporal Naorem Bijoy of UNLF (P). They further admitted involvement in earlier sale of looted arms and ammunition.

Manipur Police, Assam Rifles and CRPF recovered and secured a large cache of arms and war-like stores, including 29 weapons comprising AK series rifles, M-series rifles, pistols and other firearms, during a search operation at an unauthorised UNLF (P) camp in Lamdeng.

Advertisement