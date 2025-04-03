A Gift of Wisdom: Thailand PM Presents ‘The World Tipitaka’ to PM Modi | Video

New Delhi: In a moment of cultural and spiritual significance, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was presented with "The World Tipitaka: Sajjhaya Phonetic Edition" by Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra on Thursday, April 3, 2025.

Speaking in Thailand, PM Narendra Modi said, "PM Shinawatra gifted me Tripitaka just now. On behalf of 'Buddha Bhoomi' India, I accepted it with folded hands. Last year, holy relics of Lord Buddha were sent from India to Thailand, this is a matter of great joy that over 4 million devotees received the opportunity to have a darshan. I am happy to announce that the holy relics of Lord Buddha that were found in Gujarat 's Aravalli in 1960 will also be sent to Thailand, for darshan. This year, our old ties were seen in Mahakumbh too. More than 600 Buddhist devotees from Thailand and other nations were a part of this event."

The Tipitaka (Pali) or Tripitaka (Sanskrit) is the sacred compilation of Lord Buddha’s teachings, consisting of 108 volumes. It is considered the principal scripture of Buddhism, deeply revered across Buddhist nations.

A Rare and Meticulously Crafted Edition

The edition presented to PM Modi is a special phonetic version, written in Pali and Thai scripts. It ensures the accurate pronunciation of over nine million syllables from the original Pali Tipitaka.

Originally published in 2016, this edition was created under the World Tipitaka Project by the Thai government to commemorate the 70-year reign of King Bhumibol Adulyadej (Rama IX) and Queen Sirikit.

The Thai government has gifted this special edition to over 30 countries as a "Gift of Peace and Wisdom for All."

Strengthening India-Thailand Ties

The presentation of the World Tipitaka to PM Modi underscores India’s role as a spiritual leader and highlights its historical and cultural bonds with Buddhist nations.

India, as the land of Lord Buddha’s enlightenment, continues to play a pivotal role in preserving and spreading Buddhist teachings across the world.