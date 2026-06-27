A Historic Encounter: PM Modi To Meet World’s Oldest Known Land Animal During Seychelles Visit

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his upcoming visit to Seychelles beginining Saturday is slated to visit the Seychelles National Botanical Gardens. While there, he will plant a tree and have a scheduled meeting with Jonathan, the world's oldest living land animal.

This visit coincides with the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between India and Seychelles. Invited as the Guest of Honour for the nation’s National Day celebrations, PM Modi will also engage in discussions with the country's leadership.

Who is Jonathan?

Recognized by Guinness World Records as the oldest living land animal, Jonathan is a Seychelles giant tortoise estimated to be approximately 194 years old, having been born around 1832.

For nearly two hundred years, Jonathan has lived through generations, witnessing a multitude of historical events and the world's profound transformations.

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Jonathan is in great health condition

Although he is of an advanced age, Jonathan remains in excellent health due to dedicated veterinary care. Despite living with cataracts that have impaired his vision and a diminished sense of smell, he remains active and continues to be a major highlight of Seychelles.

His long life span makes him an interesting creature of study for the scientists looking into the study of ageing and longevity.

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What will be the highlight

A highlight of Prime Minister Modi's trip to Seychelles will be his visit to the Seychelles National Botanical Garden. In addition to meeting Jonathan, he will take part in a tree-planting ceremony, underscoring his commitment to environmental conservation and sustainable development.

The visit is anticipated to strengthen the partnership between India and Seychelles across key sectors, including maritime security, the blue economy, climate resilience, and capacity building.

Visit to boost tourism flows

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is undertaking a two-day State Visit to Seychelles from June 27 to June 29 at the invitation of President Patrick Herminie to participate in the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the country's National Day as the Guest of Honour.