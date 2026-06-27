Terror Shadow Over Shoaib Akhtar? LeT-Linked Figures Attend Brother's Funeral In Pakistan

New Delhi: Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar has found himself at the centre of controversy after several leaders allegedly linked to the banned terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and its political wing were seen attending the funeral of his elder brother in Islamabad.

According to reports, Akhtar's brother, Shahid Akhtar, passed away recently after a prolonged illness. The funeral prayers were held in Islamabad and attended by a large number of relatives, acquaintances and prominent personalities.

However, photographs and videos circulating on social media have sparked controversy after several individuals identified as leaders associated with LeT and the Pakistan Markazi Muslim League (PMML) were allegedly seen at the funeral.

Among those reportedly present were PMML President Khalid Masood Sindhu, party leaders Muzammil Iqbal Hashmi, Sajid Mir, Saifullah Kasuri, and other individuals whose names have been linked by Indian media reports to LeT or its associated organisations. Their presence has fuelled fresh scrutiny and raised questions over Akhtar's association with those attending the funeral, although there is no evidence that the former cricketer invited them personally or shares any organisational links with them.

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Neither Shoaib Akhtar nor his representatives have issued any public statement addressing the controversy. His silence has drawn attention on social media, with several users questioning why no clarification has been issued regarding the presence of the controversial figures.

The development comes amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan following recent terror-related incidents, making the images from the funeral politically sensitive.

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