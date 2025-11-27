A Homecoming: President Murmu Gets Emotional Addressing the Odisha Assembly, Remembers the Beginning of Her Political Journey

The Honorable President of India, Droupadi Murmu, had an emotional moment while addressing the Odisha Legislative Assembly in Bhubaneswar on Thursday (27th November) as she remembered her days spent in the very same assembly as a legislator.

While addressing the assembly she said, “I feel nostalgic. It is like a homecoming for me. This Odisha Assembly has taught me everything.Whatever I am today, it is because of this House, the blessings of the people and Lord Jagannath. As a legislator, I have asked questions and as a minister, I too answered MLAs' questions in this house.”

“Speaking here is different, which reminds me of the past. The foundation of my career lies here only. I came from a village background and occupied a place in this House. This place has taught me how to speak, what to speak and how to behave with people in different situations,” she further added.

Reminiscing about her journey, President Murmu said she had addressed several assemblies in India and abroad but the experience she acquired in Odisha Assembly was one of a kind as it was during the starting years of her political career.

The official social media handle of the President also posted about the event. The post read, “President Droupadi Murmu addressed the members of the Odisha Legislative Assembly at Bhubaneswar. The President said that the centenary of Odisha's formation will be celebrated in 2036. If all stakeholders can work together to build a prosperous Odisha by 2036, it will be Odisha's greatest contribution in making India a developed nation by 2047.

The President said that the people of Odisha have immense hope and trust in their representatives. It is the duty of all MLAs to fulfill their expectations and bring smiles to their faces.”

Warm reception for the ‘daughter of the soil’

The Odisha Government extended a warm reception to the President who hails from the state of Odisha. Governor of Odisha Dr Hari Babu Kambhampati, Chief Minister Shri Mohan Charan Majhi, Union Education Minister Shri Dharmendra Pradhan and Union Minister for Tribal Affairs Shri Jual Oram received her upon her arrival at the Bhubaneswar airport.

Both Speaker Surama Padhy and Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik expressed their sentiments, with Padhy formally congratulating the President and Patnaik noting that the occasion brought immense pride to all members of the House.

Droupadi Murmu’s inspiring journey