'Nation Isn't Build By Resignation Alone': Sonam Wangchuk Calls For Educational Reforms, Hails Dharmendra Pradhan's Resignation

New Delhi: In an emotional address following the conclusion of his 26-day hunger strike, noted activist and innovator Sonam Wangchuk called for widespread systemic changes, asserting that a "New India" must be built on the foundations of educational reform, good governance, and mutual affection rather than fear.

Wangchuk, who ended his fast late Thursday night after receiving written assurances from Union ministers regarding key student demands, praised the peaceful nature of the demonstrations while urging both the government and citizens to embrace humility in their victories.

"There is no weapon against peace. When you feel that you have won, the greatest thing is humility in victory. Whatever you do, do it very peacefully."— Sonam Wangchuk.

Expressing gratitude over how law enforcement and youth demonstrators maintained peace during the agitation, Wangchuk urged all parties to ensure that non-violent principles continue to guide future civil discourses.

Advertisement

Pointing to examination paper leaks and administrative oversights, Wangchuk stressed that structural improvements must extend beyond classroom curricula into governance. "The country will be run by love and affection, not by fear," he stated, calling for a total eradication of corruption.

Emphasising his ongoing ecological and cultural crusade, Wangchuk called on the Union Government to act with utmost sincerity in safeguarding the delicate, fragile mountains and environment of the Ladakh region.

Advertisement

Reflecting on the hardships faced by parents and students amid examination irregularities, Wangchuk expressed relief at the Centre's commitment to avoiding legal actions against peaceful protesters and providing compensation to affected families.