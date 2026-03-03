A Valley on Edge: CM Omar Abdullah Condemns Khamenei Killing, Appeals for Calm in Kashmir

Srinagar: In the wake of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s killing, Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah has appealed to the people of Jammu and Kashmir to temper grief with restraint, warning against emotions spilling into violence and urging lawful, peaceful expression.

Abdullah condemned the assassination, questioning the legitimacy of external powers intervening in Iran’s leadership.

“The people of Iran must decide their own future. What law gave America and Israel the right to do this?” he asked, while stressing that Kashmiris must not allow the Valley’s atmosphere to deteriorate.

Reports of stone-pelting and clashes have already surfaced, including an attempt to assault a Deputy Superintendent of Police. Abdullah cautioned that such incidents compel the government to impose stricter measures.

“Our effort will be to restore normalcy quickly, so people can carry out their activities peacefully,” he said.

Chief minister acknowledged the depth of public anger but emphasized the importance of controlling emotions. He appealed to community leaders and clerics to guide people toward maintaining peace.

“You have every right to express your faith and resentment, but never take the law into your own hands,” he urged.

On the international front, Abdullah described the escalating conflict between Israel, the United States, and Iran as “deeply unfortunate.”

He criticized both the attacks on Iran and Tehran’s retaliatory strikes on Gulf nations, warning that the war was spreading dangerously. He drew parallels with other conflicts, including Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, cautioning against normalizing aggression as a legitimate tool of statecraft.

On the safety of Indians in Iran, Abdullah informed that the Jammu and Kashmir government was coordinating closely with the Ministry of External Affairs. Most students and residents have been moved to secure areas, though some medical students remain reluctant to leave hospitals.

He urged them to follow embassy advisories without hesitation.