Protests Erupt Across India After Iran Supremo Khamenei's Assassination; Kashmir, Hyderabad On High Alert

New Delhi: Waves of protest and mourning have swept across several parts of India following the confirmed death of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a joint U.S.-Israel strike.

From the valley of Kashmir to the historic quarters of Hyderabad and the heights of Ladakh, thousands have taken to the streets to denounce the military escalation and express solidarity with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The demonstrations, which began early Sunday, March 1, 2026, have prompted authorities to tighten security near diplomatic missions and in sensitive urban pockets to prevent any potential fallout from the Middle East conflict on Indian soil.

Srinagar: Black Flags and Shutdowns

In Jammu and Kashmir, the impact was most immediate. Large-scale protests broke out in several districts, including Srinagar, Budgam, and Bandipora.

Hundreds of demonstrators, primarily from Shia-majority areas, marched through the streets carrying black flags and portraits of the slain leader.

Lal Chowk, the heart of Srinagar, saw a massive gathering where protesters raised anti-U.S. and anti-Israel slogans.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah issued a plea for calm, urging all communities to "uphold peace" and "avoid any actions that could lead to tension or unrest."

Security forces have been put on high alert, particularly in areas where clashes were reported with local law enforcement.

Hyderabad: Mourning in the Old City

In the southern hub of Hyderabad, a "wave of grief" spilt onto the streets of the city’s old quarters. Organised by local religious groups, a major demonstration was held starting from Purani Haveli.

Participants held a symbolic funeral procession (Taboot), with many seen beating their chests in traditional Shia mourning. Shops in several parts of the Old City remained closed as a mark of respect and protest.

Local leaders called on the Indian government to strongly condemn the "blatant violation of sovereignty" by the U.S. and Israel.

Kargil and Ladakh

In the high-altitude region of Kargil, hundreds of worshippers defied sub-zero temperatures to hit the streets after midday prayers. Protests were reported in Kargil town, Sankoo, and Drass.

"Imperialism may take lives, but it can never extinguish an ideology," stated Sajjad Kargili, a local leader.

Protesters in Ladakh have been vocal in their support for Iran, often citing the deep cultural and religious bonds between the region and the Iranian clerical establishment.

Lucknow and Other Hubs

In Lucknow, prominent Shia clerics have called for peaceful gatherings while urging the international community to intervene.

Maulana Kalbe Jawwad and other leading figures have expressed outrage, warning that the assassination could lead to a "global catastrophe" if de-escalation is not prioritised.

Security Measures

The Iranian Embassy in New Delhi issued a formal statement on Sunday, urging "independent and freedom-seeking governments" not to remain silent in the face of the attack.

In response to the domestic unrest, drone surveillance has been increased in sensitive pockets of Delhi, Mumbai, and Lucknow.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has reiterated its advisory for Indians to avoid travel to the Middle East, while also asking foreign nationals within India to stay in touch with regional registration offices for visa assistance.