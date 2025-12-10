Raghuram Rajan’s ‘Operation Sindoor’ Slip Up Explaining US Tariffs Triggers Full Blown Online Roast

New Delhi: A video of former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan has gone viral online, triggering a flood of sharp criticism and anger from Indian users. In the clip, Rajan suggests that the 50% US tariffs imposed on India were not about Russian oil purchases but were instead linked to how India handled comments made by Trump during the India-Pakistan tensions under Operation Sindoor.

During the interview, Rajan says:

“I don't think that was the central issue. I think the central issue was more personalities, especially a personality in the White House, and how they treated certain comments made by India after Mr. Trump claimed credit for stopping a conflict between India and Pakistan. Pakistan played it the right way, saying that it was all because of Mr. Trump. India tried to argue that the two countries had reached an agreement without Mr. Trump. The truth is probably somewhere in between, but the net effect was India got 50% tariffs, Pakistan got 19.”

Rajan also says he does not believe India's Russian oil purchases were the reason for the tariff move, adding, “Russian oil purchases were never the central issue.”

Why His Comment Triggered Outrage

The claim that India suffered a 50% tariff because it did not endorse Trump’s version of events, while Pakistan “played along” and got 19% , has deeply angered many online, who accuse Rajan of “twisting the truth” and “undermining India” in order to justify US actions.

Many users say India simply refused to accept a false narrative, while Pakistan publicly credited Trump for the ceasefire. Rajan’s suggestion that the issue lies “somewhere in between” has now become the main point of criticism.

Social Media Reactions Pour In

One user wrote, “Truth is lying in between? Sorry Mr Raghuram Rajan, the truth is not lying in between, but the truth is with India. The boot licker Pakistan played the appeasement tactics to please Trump. This tactic immediately rewarded them by lower tariff – just 19% while tariff on India is 50%. Future will tell how much costly would be this 19%.”

Another user criticised Rajan’s interpretation of foreign policy, saying, “If tariffs really shifted because one country flattered Trump and the other did not, that is not foreign policy, that is court politics. India refusing to play that game was the right call. You cannot build a serious country on personal appeasement of a foreign leader. Rajan is dressing up petty ego management as smart diplomacy, and that is the real problem here.”

A third reaction stated, “Yes buying of Russian oil is not the issue between the United States and India, the reason is that Pakistan admits the mediatorship during operation sindoor, but India didn't accept the false statement of Donald Trump, therefore Donald Trump is furious because the possibility of getting Nobel Prize is reduced because of the India statement.”

Another response said, “So basically, if you flatter the US, you get discounts. If you take an independent stance, you get penalties. This is not diplomacy, it’s pressure politics disguised as global leadership.”

One user accused Rajan of revealing his loyalties, posting, “Now all the masks are removed. He has shown who are his masters. Whom he serves.”

One stressed that India took the tougher road on purpose, “India didn’t ‘get punished.’ India made a sovereign decision and took the tariff hit instead of giving Trump the PR moment he wanted. That’s called standing your ground.”

Another comment summarised the sentiment, “50% US tariffs weren’t about Russian oil… they were about India refusing to bend and give Trump a certificate for ‘mediating peace.’ India doesn’t trade national interest for ego massages. We stood firm. We always will.”

One went further and directly attacked Rajan’s credibility, “Most overrated person. Despise him. He does not know to predict the economic development but claiming great economist. He is a pseudo economist.”

Another wrote, “I wouldn’t trust this guy one bit… he is a stooge of the west. Blamed government for everything & now changing tunes. He was a disaster when working for Indian government and now wants to make his way back into the system as per his masters in the West to peddle their interests.”

And one furious user said, “Mr. Raghuram, keep the 50% tarrif with you and your Boss Trump and also boot licker Pakis. Enjoy with it, we don't care. We, India stand united with what our Army and government said. We survived sanctions earlier, so 50% tariff is middle finger to Trump and you.”

A Video That Has Clearly Hit a Nerve