'Anytime, Anywhere': Aadhaar To Allow Mobile Number Updates From January 28: What Changes For Users? Check Details

'Anytime, Anywhere': Aadhaar To Allow Mobile Number Updates From January 28 | Image: X

New Delhi: The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) is set to roll out a revolutionary feature on January 28, 2026. Starting on January 28, 2026, Aadhaar holders will finally be able to update their registered mobile numbers "anytime and anywhere" using their smartphones, eliminating the decade-long requirement for physical enrolment centres for this task.

End of the Long-Standing Queues

For years, updating a mobile number was one of the few Aadhaar services that strictly required an in-person visit to an Aadhaar Seva Kendra for biometric verification. This often resulted in long wait times and geographical hurdles for residents in remote areas.

The new "Anytime, Anywhere" update mechanism utilises a combination of Face Authentication and One-Time Passwords (OTP).

By leveraging the upgraded Aadhaar mobile application, users can now verify their identity using their phone's camera, making the process paperless and remote.

Key Changes for Users

The transition to the full version of the new Aadhaar app on January 28 brings several important changes in how citizens manage their digital identity:

1. Users can link a new mobile number or update an existing one directly from the app without biometric scans (fingerprint/iris) at a centre.

2. With the new "Secure QR Code" feature, users no longer need to carry physical Aadhaar cards. The app’s digital version will be sufficient for check-ins at hotels, airports, and government offices.

3. The update introduces a "Virtual ID" (VID) focus, allowing users to authenticate their identity for services without revealing their actual 12-digit Aadhaar number.

4. Unlike Seva Kendras that operate on business hours, the digital portal will be functional around the clock.

Why This Matters Now

This rollout coincides with UIDAI’s broader vision of a "Viksit Bharat" and follows the recent introduction of “Udai”, the new Aadhaar mascot. With nearly 231 crore authentication transactions recorded in late 2025, the demand for a seamless update process has never been higher.

Quick Guide: How to Update from Jan 28?

Download/Update the latest Aadhaar App from the Play Store or App Store.

Select the 'Mobile Update' service on the home screen.

Perform Face Authentication as prompted by the app.

Enter the new number and verify via OTP.

Pay the nominal service fee (expected to be ₹50) digitally.