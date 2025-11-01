Aadhaar Set for Major Upgrade, Expert Committee Constituted to Provide Strategic Direction

New Delhi: Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has constituted a high-level Expert Committee under the chairmanship of Neelkanth Mishra, its Chairperson, that brings together eminent experts and leaders from academia, industry, and administration, to provide strategic direction on strengthening Aadhaar's innovation roadmap, Ministry of Electronics and IT said in a statement on Friday.

The committee includes: Bhuvnesh Kumar, CEO, UIDAI; Vivek Raghavan, Co-Founder of Sarvam AI; Dheeraj Pandey, Founder of Nutanix; Sasikumar Ganesan, Head of Engineering, MOSIP; Rahul Matthan, Partner, Trilegal; Navin Budhiraja, CTO and Head of Products, Vianai Systems; Prabaharan Poornachandran, Professor at Amrita University; Anil Jain, Professor at Michigan State University; Mayank Vatsa, Professor at IIT Jodhpur; and Abhishek Kumar Singh, Deputy Director General, UIDAI.

Recognising the rapidly changing technological and regulatory landscape, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has embarked on a comprehensive strategic and technological review to shape the next decade of Aadhaar's evolution through a new 'Aadhaar Vision 2032' framework.

This forward-looking roadmap will strengthen Aadhaar's technological foundation, integrate emerging digital innovations, and ensure that India's digital identity platform remains robust, inclusive, and future-ready. UIDAI's technology stack, which forms the backbone of Aadhaar services and works as a facilitator of our digital economy, is set for a major upgrade.

The committee will develop the Aadhaar Vision 2032 document, outlining the framework for next-generation Aadhaar architecture aligned with India's Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act, and emerging global standards of privacy and cybersecurity.

The Aadhaar Vision 2032 framework will focus on leveraging cutting-edge technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Blockchain, Quantum Computing, Advanced Encryption, and next-generation Data Security mechanisms. These will ensure Aadhaar remains resilient against evolving cybersecurity threats, scalable for future demand, and adaptive to the rapidly changing digital landscape.

With this initiative, UIDAI reaffirms its commitment to technological excellence, innovation, and public trust ensuring Aadhaar continues to be a transformative force in India's digital governance journey. The Vision 2032 roadmap is not only about sustaining technological leadership but also about reinforcing Aadhaar's role as a secure, inclusive, and people-centric digital identity.

Aadhaar, India's 12-digit unique identification number, has reshaped the nation's approach to identity verification and service delivery since its inception in 2009. The program was launched with a mission to provide every resident with a reliable, digitally verifiable identity using minimal demographic and biometric data.