AAI Suspends Srinagar Runway Closure After Omar Abdullah's Intervention; Tourism Season Saved, Says Industry

Srinagar: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday said that the Airports Authority of India has withdrawn its proposed Monday–Tuesday runway shutdown at Srinagar International Airport.

The move, secured after Abdullah’s repeated appeals to the Centre, prevents mass cancellations and restores confidence among tour operators and pilgrims.

Abdullah told reporters in Srinagar, “This Monday–Tuesday thing was hitting us very hard. Just yesterday, I spoke to some people from the tourism sector, and many of their groups had started cancelling.”

He added that his discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu have yielded results.

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“The suspension of the closure order is not just a relief; it’s survival for us. Tourists were cancelling in panic, but now confidence has returned and our season has been saved,” said Talib Khan, a Srinagar‑based tour operator.

In a post on X, Abdullah thanked the ministers, saying, “Grateful to the Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Sb & Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu for acceding to our request and suspending the airport closure order. This closure had created a lot of difficulties for regular travellers & forced tour groups/tourists to cancel planned visits.”

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However, Abdullah cautioned that if maintenance requires closure in October, alternative flight operations should be arranged at Awantipora Air Force base.

Turning to the Amarnath yatra, Abdullah welcomed Prime Minister Modi’s appeal urging pilgrims to spend 10 percent of their travel budget on local products.

“It is a very good thing. If they do, it benefits us,” he said, stressing that devotees should be allowed to move freely beyond the yatra route.

“They have been kept confined to their vehicles like prisoners. Let them move around a little so that they can also spend their 10 percent budget here, which will benefit our people a bit,” the Chief Minister asserted.

He urged pilgrims to pray for peace and brotherhood in Jammu and Kashmir. He added that the elected government had completed its arrangements while security and law‑and‑order measures were being handled by the Shrine Board and Lok Bhavan.

Abdullah dismissed controversy over a joint letter signed by 61 Indians and 55 Pakistanis, including his father Farooq Abdullah, seeking dialogue between the two countries.

“Why do you people make so much news out of Farooq’s signatures and my statements? When RSS leaders say similar things, nobody highlights it. When Farooq signs a letter, or I speak about it, everyone starts asking BJP leaders for a reaction,” he added.

He reiterated that India‑Pakistan relations must improve, invoking Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s vision, saying, “Friends can be changed, but neighbours cannot. Therefore, better ties should be built with our neighbours, if not today, then tomorrow.”

The J&K CM welcomed the Punjab government’s decision to revoke a levy imposed on Kashmiri mutton traders.