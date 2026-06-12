AAIB Vows Rigorous Technical and Specialist Probes to Back AI-171 Crash Findings with Solid Evidence

New Delhi: Exactly one year after the tragic crash of Air India Flight AI-171, the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has reaffirmed its commitment to a thorough, evidence-based probe, stating that additional technical evaluations and specialist examinations will be conducted wherever necessary to ensure all findings are supported by verified data and sound scientific analysis.

The Boeing 787-8 aircraft, operating from Ahmedabad to London, crashed shortly after takeoff from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on June 12, 2025. In its interim statement issued on the anniversary, the AAIB expressed deepest condolences to the families of the victims and acknowledged the enduring pain suffered by all those affected.

“The evidence gathered and the results of various examinations are currently being analysed in a comprehensive and integrated manner. Additional technical evaluations and specialist examinations, wherever considered necessary, will continue to be undertaken to ensure that all findings and conclusions are supported by verified evidence and sound scientific analysis,” the statement read.

Over the past year, the investigation team has carried out an extensive review of technical, operational, organisational, and human factors. This has included detailed analysis of aircraft systems, flight recorder data, engine-related components, maintenance records, and other relevant evidence, with support from accredited representatives, technical advisers, and subject matter experts.

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A preliminary report containing factual information was released on July 12, 2025. The AAIB said significant progress has been made, but the final report will only be issued after the completion of all investigative activities and the mandatory international review and consultation processes under ICAO Annex 13.

Emphasising the purpose of the investigation, the AAIB stressed that its sole objective is to enhance aviation safety through identification of lessons and safety recommendations, and not to apportion blame or liability. It urged the media and the public to refrain from speculation or premature conclusions while the probe is ongoing.

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“The AAIB remains firmly committed to conducting a thorough, independent, objective and evidence-based investigation,” the statement added.