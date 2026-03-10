'Aankh Maarta Hai...': Rijiju Takes Jibe At Rahul Gandhi, Says 'He's Not A Serious Leader'

New Delhi: Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on Congress MP Rahul Gandhi in the Lok Sabha while discussing the motion of no-confidence moved by the Opposition against Speaker Om Birla.

Stressing the Rahul Gandhi is not a “serious leader”, Rijiju recalled the 2018 incident when Rahul Gandhi left his seat in the Lok Sabha, went towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi and wrapped his arms around him, taking the PM by surprise. After moving back to his seat, Rahul Gandhi winked at his Congress colleagues.

Speaking in Hindi, Rijiju mockingly called Rahul “kamaal ka aadmi” who during Parliamentary proceedings winked at MPs ("Yaha behas chal raha hai aur apna sadasyo ko dekh ke aankh maarta hai"). Narrating the 2018 incident, Rijiju said, “The Prime Minister is sitting here. This is the first time I have seen such a scene. He runs from there, and hugs the Prime Minister. Have you ever seen such a leader? He is amazing. And he comes from here, sits there, looks at his MP, and winks his eyes.”

Rijiju also condemned Rahul Gandhi's remarks in the Parliament last month when he stated, "I am not given permission by anyone to speak. I am the Leader of the Opposition, I don't need permission to speak."

Rijiju said, “That day I was upset for the fact that the Opposition MP said that 'I do not need permission from anyone to speak in Parliament’, this is on record. ‘This is my right to speak in Parliament’, our Leader of Opposition said this. So I was thinking, there are many senior members in Congress, why did they not explain that in this House, PM, minister, LoP can be present but one needs permission from speaker to speak.”

He added, “Without permission, if you consider yourself to be above the Speaker, I do not have the cure for that.”