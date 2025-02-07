AAP Alleges Election Commission Cover-Up: Kejriwal Claims Data On Votes Polled Not Uploaded

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal has alleged that the Election Commission refused to upload data on the number of votes polled in each assembly constituency in Delhi, despite several requests. Kejriwal's comment has come up ahead of the counting of votes in the Delhi assembly election, which will take place on Saturday. He even suggested that the AAP has created a website where they have uploaded all the Form 17C documents for every assembly constituency.

In a post on X, AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal stated, “EC has refused to upload form 17C and the number of votes polled per booth in each assembly despite several requests. Aam Aadmi Party has made a website - http://transparentelections.in where we have uploaded all the form 17C of every assembly. This form has all the details of votes polled in each booth.”

“Through the day, we will present the data of every assembly and every booth in a tabulated format as well so that every voter can access this information. This is something that the election commission should have done in the interest of transparency but it is unfortunate that they are refusing to do it,” the former Delhi CM said.

Notably, the AAP is seeking a third consecutive win in the Delhi assembly election, but exit polls have given an upper hand to the BJP. AAP leader Gopal Rai expressed confidence in the party's victory, stating that they expect to win 50 seats based on estimates from AAP candidates.