AAP Alleges Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Detained for 3 Hours at Delhi Airport, Fined Rs 50,000

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has alleged that Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was detained for nearly three hours at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport upon his return from France and was issued a fine of ₹50,000. The party has termed the incident a political vendetta and a direct affront to the dignity of Punjab.

What Happened at the Airport?

According to AAP spokespersons, Chief Minister Mann was returning from an official visit to Paris, where he attended the SIAL Paris 2026 international food exhibition to promote Punjab's agricultural and processed food products.

AAP leaders claimed that upon landing, airport authorities held Mann for approximately three hours under the pretext of baggage clearance and security checks.

Before being allowed to leave the terminal premises, airport authorities allegedly issued a ₹50,000 fine (challan) to the Chief Minister.

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While AAP leaders shared details of the delay, the exact administrative or legal grounds cited for the ₹50,000 fine were not immediately made clear by the party or airport management.

Political Backlash and AAP's Response

Addressing a press conference, AAP Punjab media in-charge Baltej Pannu said airport officials acted on political instructions.

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"This is a deliberate attempt to humiliate an elected chief minister who travelled to represent Punjab globally. Holding him at the airport for hours and slapping a ₹50,000 fine is a clear insult to the mandate of the people of Punjab," Pannu alleged.

AAP senior leader and Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj also criticised the central authorities on social media, claiming the Centre was attempting to impede Punjab’s growth initiatives and international engagement.

AAP representatives said Chief Minister Mann undertook the Paris trip with permission from the Punjab and Haryana High Court after initial clearance delays.

Central agencies and Delhi airport officials have not issued a detailed response clarifying the specific protocol standard or security regulation that prompted the temporary delay and the penalty fine.