AAP Announces 62 Candidates For 2027 Punjab Polls, Drops Sitting MLAs; Cabinet Minister Among Replacements

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday announced its second list of 31 candidates for the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections, taking the total number of candidate announcements reported so far to 62. The latest list features significant changes in the party's candidate selection, with several sitting MLAs, including a serving Cabinet minister, being replaced by new faces.

The announcement comes after the party released its first list of 31 candidates earlier on Thursday, following deliberations by its Political Affairs Committee (PAC) on ticket distribution and feedback received through survey reports.

The second list, issued by AAP National Secretary Pankaj Kumar Gupta, covers constituencies across Punjab's Majha, Doaba and Malwa regions. Several prominent names have been replaced as the party prepares for the Assembly elections scheduled for 2027.

Among the key changes, AAP has dropped Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khuddian from the Lambi constituency in Muktsar district and fielded his relative Randhir Singh Dhira Khuddian instead.

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In the Patti constituency of Tarn Taran district, former minister and sitting MLA Laljit Singh Bhullar has been replaced by Jaskanwar Singh Gill, popularly known as Jassa Patti.

Similarly, in Kharar, former minister and sitting MLA Anmol Gagan Mann has been replaced by Parminder Singh Goldy. In Jalandhar Central, Nitin Kohli has been nominated in place of sitting MLA Raman Arora.

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The party has also fielded Jasvir Singh Garhi from Chamkaur Sahib, replacing sitting MLA Charanjit Singh. Garhi had joined AAP from the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

In Bathinda Rural, Gopal Singh has been nominated in place of sitting MLA Amit Rattan, while Vaninder Kaur Loomba has replaced sitting MLA Kulwant Singh Bazigar in Shutrana.

In Amritsar North, AAP has fielded Karamjit Singh Rintu in place of Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh, who recently joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and resigned as a member of the Punjab Legislative Assembly.

AAP's First List Of 31 Candidates

Earlier on Thursday, AAP announced its first list of 31 candidates for the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections after its Political Affairs Committee reviewed survey feedback and discussed ticket distribution.

The first list included Swaran S Salaria from Sujanpur, Rohit Syal from Pathankot, Raman Bahl from Gurdaspur, Shamsher Singh from Dina Nagar and Guriqbal Singh Mahal from Qadian.

Other prominent candidates included Harjobanjit Singh Randhawa, also known as Joban Randhawa, from Fatehgarh Churian, Sonia Mann from Raja Sansi, Talbir Singh Gill from Majitha and Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer from Barnala.

The party also nominated Raj Kumar Chabbewal from Phagwara, Deepak Bali from Jalandhar Cantt, Pawan Kumar Tinu from Adampur, Sarabjot Singh Saabi from Mukerian, Robby Kang from Nawan Shahr and Dr KNS Kang from Dakha.

The first list also featured Saravjit Kaur Manuke from Jagraon, Dr Suhani Doda from Abohar and Amandeep Singh 'Goldy' Musafir from Balluana, among other candidates.

AAP said its PAC meeting involved detailed discussions on feedback received through survey reports, with deliberations on ticket distribution continuing throughout the day.

With the two announcements, the party has signalled its preparations for the 117-member Punjab Legislative Assembly, with candidate selection indicating a mix of experienced leaders and new faces.