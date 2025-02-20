Aap Chronology Samajhiye! Foreign Hand in India—Rahul’s Plea, PM Modi’s Warning & Trump’s USAID Expose

New Delhi: Amid the raging controversy over USAID's meddling in India's elections, a video from March 2023 exposed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi 's blatant call for foreign intervention in India's internal affairs. During his London visit, Gandhi can be seen urging Western powers to interfere in India's democracy, stating, “The surprising thing is that the so-called defenders of democracy—the US, European countries—seem oblivious that a huge chunk of the democratic model has come undone. This is a real problem.”

His remarks, made just ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, now appear even more concerning in light of US President Donald Trump ’s revelations about an active foreign hand attempting to influence India’s leadership.

Taking to X, BJP IT-cell head Amit Malviya also posted Gandhi's video and stated, “In March 2023, ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha election, Rahul Gandhi was in London, urging foreign powers—from the US to Europe—to intervene in India’s internal affairs. He has aligned himself with global networks seeking to undermine India’s strategic and geopolitical interests, acting as a tool for foreign agencies. Now, US President Donald Trump has confirmed that there was indeed an attempt to influence the Indian election and install someone other than Prime Minister Modi.”

Rahul Shamed India on Foreign Soil By Seeking Foreign Intervention

Rahul Gandhi's controversial remarks in London sparked nationwide outrage in 2023, with the BJP lambasting him for "shaming India on foreign soil" and pleading for foreign intervention in the country’s internal affairs.

The BJP had demanded a response from Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Sonia Gandhi , questioning their silence on Rahul's reckless statements.

"Rahul Gandhi openly called for the US and Europe to interfere in India’s democracy. No matter which party is in power, India has always rejected foreign meddling in its internal affairs," BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad had asserted.

Challenging the Congress leadership, he added, "Kharge, if you consider yourself an elected president, do you endorse Rahul Gandhi’s irresponsible and shameful plea for foreign intervention? If not, disown his words. Sonia ji, BJP demands you clarify your stand on these disgraceful remarks."

When PM Modi Hinted at Foreign Conspiracy to Remove Him During Lok Sabha Elections

Meanwhile, a resurfaced video showed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had already foreseen a global plot to remove him, warning that powerful forces were uniting against his leadership. Addressing a rally in Chikkaballapur, Karnataka, on April 20, 2024, PM Modi asserted that Naari Shakti and Matra Shakti serve as his protective shield against such conspiracies.

“Aaj Kal Desh Duniya ke bade bade takatwar log Modi ko hatane ke liye ekjut ho gaye hain, lekin ye Naari Shakti ka aashirwaad hai, Matra Shakti ka aashirwaad hai, aapka suraksha kawach hai ki Modi har chunauti se tarkate hue chalta jaa raha hai (These days, powerful forces from across the country and the world are uniting to remove Modi. But with the blessings of Naari Shakti (women’s power) and Matra Shakti (motherly power), and your protective shield, Modi is overcoming every challenge and moving forward)", PM Modi had said last year, hinting at foreign conspiracy to remove him during general elections.

President Trump's Explosive Claim on USAID's ‘Hidden Agenda’

Yesterday, US President Donald Trump exposed USAID’s $21 million funding for voter turnout in India, questioning whether the money was meant to manipulate the country’s democratic process. Hitting out at the now-canceled initiative, Trump suggested that the funds were not merely for “voter turnout” but to push a specific candidate into power.

“What do we need to spend $21 million for voter turnout in India? Wow, $21 million. I guess they were trying to get somebody else elected,” Trump claimed.



