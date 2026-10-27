AAP-Congress Clash Erupts At Punjab Vidhan Sabha As Congress Leaders Barred From Entry

Chandigarh: Tensions between Punjab's ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the opposition Congress reached a boiling point on Tuesday when Congress MLAs were blocked from entering the Legislative Assembly premises.

Congress leaders, including Sukhpal Singh Khaira, Partap Singh Bajwa and Pargat Singh, were reportedly not allowed to enter the Assembly.

An altercation broke out between AAP MLA Jasvir Singh Raja Gill and senior Congress leaders, including Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa.

The clash occurred during a media address by AAP Leader and Punjab Minister Balbir Singh. Slamming the opposition's actions, Dr. Balbir Singh alleged that Congress legislators were engaging in political disruption by refusing to let the government minister speak to the press.

Advertisement

As Question Hour began, CLP leader Partap Singh Bajwa strongly objected to Congress MLAs being stopped from entering the House. Congress legislators staged a protest over the move, prompting Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan to clarify that no MLA could be stopped from entering the House except those currently under suspension.

Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa further alleged that the notice served to block their entry did not carry the signature of the Speaker.

Advertisement

Speaking to ANI, Bajwa condemned the entry blockade, saying, "It has never happened in the history of Punjab that an elected representative is denied entry into the Vidhan Sabha. Even if Sukhpal Singh Khaira was suspended, he has the right to enter the Assembly premises, after which the Speaker can ask him to refrain from participating. I even asked the Speaker: Is this the Legislative Assembly of Punjab, or is it Kabul? Does the Taliban rule here, or does the Constitution of India apply? But the Speaker did not bother to answer. I also raised the issue of an unsigned notice issued by the Secretary—who is expected to obey an unsigned notice?"

Earlier, Congress MLAs burned a broom, the election symbol of the ruling party AAP outside the Punjab Vidhan Sabha to protest against the government’s alleged failures on various key issues. Dressed in black robes and holding placards, the legislators raised slogans against the ruling party.

Congress MLAs boycotted the final day of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha session on Tuesday after party colleague Sukhpal Singh Khaira was denied entry.

This reaction came after the suspension of Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira on Friday for the remainder of the ongoing session following a resolution moved by State Cabinet Minister Harpal Singh Cheema.

Cheema moved the motion against Khaira, accusing him of using unparliamentary language against the Chair and deliberately disrupting the proceedings of the House.

Cheema cited Khaira's conduct during a protest by Congress MLAs during Question Hour. Moving the resolution in the Assembly, Cheema aimed criticism at the Congress, accusing the party of hypocrisy and pointing to a history of violence and inaction on the state's drug crisis.

The Punjab Assembly then passed the motion against Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira, suspending him for the remainder of the ongoing session.