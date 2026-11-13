AAP Faces Fresh Setback In Punjab as Sukhdeep Singh Chhina Quits Party Over Sonia Mann's Ticket Ahead of 2027 Polls

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has witnessed another resignation in Punjab ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections, with Sukhdeep Singh Chhina stepping down from all party positions and relinquishing his primary membership on Friday. Chhina, who serves as the Director of the Punjab Dairy Development Board, submitted his resignation to Punjab AAP president Aman Arora.

His resignation comes a day after the party announced its second list of 31 candidates for the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections. Chhina is reportedly unhappy with the party's decision to field Sonia Mann from the Rajasansi Assembly constituency, instead of considering an old party worker for the seat.

According to reports, Chhina had been associated with the AAP for nearly 13 years. He reportedly expressed dissatisfaction over the decision to give the Rajasansi ticket to Sonia Mann, alleging that the move overlooked the contributions of longstanding party workers.

Chhina also reportedly claimed that the party's decision had contributed to dissatisfaction among its workers and that their concerns had been ignored despite the growing discontent.

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In his resignation letter addressed to Aman Arora, Chhina formally announced his decision to quit all positions within the party and its primary membership.

"I, Sukhdeep Singh Chhina, hereby tender my resignation from all positions held in the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and also relinquish my primary membership of the party," he wrote.

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The resignation marks another departure from the Punjab unit of the ruling party as it prepares for the next Assembly elections. However, there has been no confirmation of Chhina joining another political party.

AAP Faces Exits Ahead Of 2027 Punjab Assembly Elections

Chhina's resignation comes amid a series of departures from the AAP in Punjab. Earlier in November, sitting MLAs Chetan Singh Jouramajra and Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra resigned from the party's primary membership following the announcement of its first list of 40 candidates for the 2027 Assembly elections.

Both leaders had expressed dissatisfaction with developments within the party. Their resignations were followed by their joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), along with another former AAP MLA, Kunwar Vijay Partap Singh.

The latest resignation comes as the AAP continues announcing its candidates for the 2027 Punjab Assembly polls. The party announced Sonia Mann as its candidate from Rajasansi in its second list released on November 12.