AAP Has Done ₹8000 Cr Yamuna Cleaning Project Scam, Kejriwal Doesn't Deserve To Be In Politics: Nadda

New Delhi: BJP President JP Nadda on Thursday said AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal was an anti-national who didn't deserve to be in politics. Nadda further alleged the AAP of being involved in an ₹8000 crore Yamuna river cleaning project scam.

Nadda attacked AAP over the issue of corruption and asked people to make the national capital "AAP-DA" (disaster) free in the upcoming elections.

Addressing a poll rally in Krishna Nagar here, he also slammed Kejriwal for his remarks that Haryana is "mixing poison in the Yamuna".

Calling Kejriwal "anti-national" for making such an allegation, Nadda said, "He is pitting people of Delhi and Haryana against each other. He is trying to create panic among the people. He does not deserve to be in politics." Nadda also alleged that the AAP-led Delhi government has done Rs 8,000 scam in the Yamuna cleaning projects.

"I can see that you have made up your mind to form a BJP government in Delhi. This is not an ordinary election; it is an election to change Delhi's fate and image.

"This election is about freeing Delhi from the AAP, which has come to be known as AAP-DA...this election is about freeing you from all the problems you have faced under their tenure," Nadda told the rally.