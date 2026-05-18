AAP Leader Deepak Singla Arrested By ED in 'Bank Loan Fraud' Case; Kejriwal Alleges, 'He Refused To Join BJP'

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Deepak Singla on Monday morning after raiding his residence in Delhi in connection with an alleged bank fraud case.

According to ED officials, the raid was conducted at Singla’s residence early today as part of an ongoing investigation into a major bank loan fraud. The agency has accused Singla and others of allegedly conspiring to defraud public sector banks by submitting forged documents and misrepresenting facts to secure large loans that were later diverted for personal use.

Sources said that the ED team seized several documents, digital devices, and financial records from the premises during the operation. Singla was taken into custody after preliminary questioning and has been moved to ED’s regional office for further interrogation.

Deepak Singla is a prominent AAP face in Punjab and known for his organizational work within the party. However, AAP sources described the development as “politically motivated” and claimed the central agencies were being misused to target opposition leaders.

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Deepak Singla's Reaction

After his arrest, Deepak Singla alleged that BJP is attempting to silence the voice of every leader and worker of the Aam Aadmi Party.

In a post on X, his team wrote, "Frightened by the continuously growing strength of @AamAadmiParty in Goa and the increasing public support, there is an ED raid happening at my house this morning. This action is not just against me, but an attempt to silence the voice of every leader and worker of the Aam Aadmi Party, so that we get scared and bow down. But we are soldiers of @ArvindKejriwal ji —we will neither fear, nor bow down, nor stop raising the voice of the people. The BJP wants to suppress the opposition relying on its parrot-like agencies, but the fight for truth and struggle will continue."

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AAP Leaders' Reactions

AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal alleged that Singla was arrested as he refused to join the BJP.

"Deepak Singla was not arrested because he did any wrong. Rather, he was arrested because he was working against the BJP and refused to join the BJP. Deepak is brave and fighting for the country," Kejriwal said on X.

Reacting to Singla's arrest, AAP leader Atishi wrote in a post on X, “Today in our country, the NEET paper is being leaked, the prices of petrol-diesel-CNG are rising every day, and the rupee is continuously falling against the dollar. But Mr. Modi has only one job—to file false cases against opposition leaders and arrest them. Today, the ED has arrested AAP leader Deepak Singla. Because he was preparing to form an organization to fight against the BJP in Goa. Mr. Modi: No matter how many leaders of our party you arrest, we will continue to work for the interest of the country.”

This is the latest in a series of ED actions against leaders from various political parties in connection with financial irregularities. The agency is expected to produce Singla before a special court later today for custody remand.