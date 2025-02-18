AAP Leader Satyendar Jain To Face Prosecution In Money Laundering Case After President Murmu’s Green Signal

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu has granted sanction to prosecute AAP leader and former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain in a money laundering case. The case, being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), involves alleged hawala dealings.

According to sources, the sanction against the 60-year-old former Delhi health minister was sought under section 218 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had requested the President to provide sanction to prosecute Jain on the basis of an ED investigation and the presence of "adequate proof".

Section 218 of the BNSS governs the prosecution of public servants and judges, outlining the procedure for bringing charges against the accused for alleged offences committed while performing their official duties.

The ED is now expected to file a fresh supplementary chargesheet, informing the court about the approval of the prosecution sanction by the President. Jain was booked by the ED in a money laundering case linked to alleged hawala dealings and was arrested in May 2022.