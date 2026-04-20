AAP-Linked Hawala Network Busted Ahead of Surat Elections, CCTV Footage Surfaces

Surat: Just ahead of the local body elections in Gujarat's Surat, crime branch have uncovered an inter-state hawala network allegedly linked to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Investigators say over ₹1 crore was illegally transferred from Delhi to Surat over four months, with the funds allegedly used for election-related activities.

CCTV footage obtained from local angadia firms has emerged as key evidence in the case, purportedly showing individuals counting large sums of cash and handling illegal financial transactions. Police say the money was dispatched from Delhi on the directions of senior party functionaries to fund local political operations.

Three individuals have been identified as central to the alleged network.

Advertisement

Himanshu Pahuja, a Delhi-based resident of Janakpuri, is described by police as the gang's chief financier and operator. He is said to be a close associate of AAP leader Surendra Bhardwaj. Pahuja, who was previously associated with Congress, was questioned for several hours by Crime Branch and subsequently released, though he remains under surveillance.

The second individual is Akash Mishra, who is a former personal assistant to ex-Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain. The third accused, Ajay Tiwari, allegedly assisted Mishra in distributing and managing the money in Surat.

Advertisement

Investigators suspect the unaccounted funds were deployed for rallies, payments to local political workers, and covert campaign activities. The Crime Branch has formally notified the Income Tax Department to probe the source of the alleged black money, and senior political figures in Surat may be called in for questioning as the investigation widens.

Police also suspect that similar hawala networks may be operating in other major Gujarat cities, including Ahmedabad, Rajkot and Vadodara.

AAP, which is led by former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, is yet to officially respond to the allegations.