Lashkar Terrorist 'Khargosh' Hiding In Saudi Arabia After Fleeing India With Fake Passport

Srinagar: A Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist named Umer Harris, who escaped India using a fake passport, is believed to be hiding in Saudi Arabia, reports said.

Harris, alias ‘Khargosh’, posed as a resident of Rajasthan bearing a forged passport under the name ‘Sajjad’ to get out of the country. As per reports, ‘Khargosh’ first went to Indonesia before relocating to Saudi Arabia.

Harris, who is originally from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan, joined Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) to evade arrest in arson cases, following which he was inflitrated to Jammu and Kashmir in 2012.

He earned the nickname ‘Khargosh’ (rabbit) for frequently changing locations to evade security forces. He stayed in Bandipora and Srinagar and married an LeT Over Ground Worker's daughter using a fake identity to obtain an Indian passport. Their nikah (wedding) was held in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

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According to reports, investigation into the matter could be taken over by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) from the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

This comes after the Jammu and Kashmir Police busted a Lashkar-e-Taiba terror module, arresting five people. Among those arrested was a Pakistani terrorist named Abdullah, alias Abu Hureira, who had been on the run for 16 years. He used forged identity documents operate discreetly.

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Pakistani terrorist Usman alias Khubaib and three Srinagar residents, namely Mohammad Naqeeb Bhat, Adil Rashid Bhat, and Ghulam Mohammad Mir, were also arrested.